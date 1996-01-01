9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the work done by the interaction forces acting between two objects. Consider the change in kinetic energy is 17 J and the change in the potential energy is -9 J.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-17 J
B
17 J
C
-9 J
D
9 J