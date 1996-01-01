30. Induction and Inductance
LR Circuits
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physics student sets up an arrangement with 2 resistors and an inductor connected to an ideal battery, as depicted in the diagram. The student kept the switch open for a prolonged duration and subsequently closed it at t=0s. After the switch has been closed for a prolonged period of time, determine the current flowing through the 35 Ω resistor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0
B
0.12 A
C
0.20 A
D
0.40 A