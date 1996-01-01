29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Ampere's Law (Calculus)
29. Sources of Magnetic Field Ampere's Law (Calculus)
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A long cylindrical aluminum rod of radius 1 mm is surrounded by a copper cylindrical shell of inner radius R1 and outer radius R2. The two conductors are separated by an electrical insulator. The rod and the shell carry equal and opposite currents of magnitude I that are distributed uniformly across their volumes. Determine the magnitude of the magnetic field at point A located at a distance r > R2 from the axis of the rod.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B = 0
B
B = μ0I / πr
C
B = 2μ0I / πr
D
Cannot be determined from the given information