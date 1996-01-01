2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Kinematics shows that if a motorcycle starts from rest and accelerates uniformly, the distance covered is proportional to the square of the change in time. In the first 3.0 seconds, a motorcycle covers 12 meters. Determine the distance covered by the motorcycle in the first 8 seconds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
32 meters
B
85 meters
C
1.7 meters
D
380 meters