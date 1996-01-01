24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Alignments that offer zero torque when a dipole lies in an even external electric field are classified as stable and unstable. Identify the stable and unstable alignments. Hint: What is the effect of a slight rotation for an equilibrium alignment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
unstable when p and E are in the same direction and stable when p and E are in the opposite directions
B
stable when p and E are in the same direction, stable when p and E are in the opposite directions, and unstable when p and E perpendicular
C
stable when p and E are in the same direction and unstable when p and E are in the opposite directions
D
unstable when p and E are in the same direction, unstable when p and E are in the opposite directions, and stable when p and E perpendicular