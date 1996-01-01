27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.00 m long nichrome wire with a circular cross-section of diameter 0.800 mm is used for a resistance experiment. A constant current equal to 0.820 A flows through the wire at temperatures between 18°C and 75°C. Determine the greatest potential difference recorded over the entire length of the wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.417 V
B
1.67 V
C
0.408 V
D
1.63 V