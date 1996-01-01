27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
27. Resistors & DC Circuits
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Composite materials with varying compositions exhibit resistance variations along their length, allowing for the creation of customizable resistance profiles. Let's consider a wire composed of a composite material aligned in the y-direction with a radius of 1.5 mm and a resistivity expressed as ρ(y) = (2.7 × 10 -4 Ω•m ) e[-(3.5 /m)• y], where y represents the distance from the lower end of the wire. Calculate the resistance of a 30.0 cm long wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.4 Ω
B
7.1 Ω
C
13 Ω
D
35 Ω