17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A plumb bob displaced by a small angle from the equilibrium position has a period of 1.23 s on the earth. What is the period of this simple pendulum when taken to the surface of planet K where g is 13.2 m/s2?
A plumb bob displaced by a small angle from the equilibrium position has a period of 1.23 s on the earth. What is the period of this simple pendulum when taken to the surface of planet K where g is 13.2 m/s2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.43 s
B
0.913 s
C
1.65 s
D
1.06 s
E
1.23 s