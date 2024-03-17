In a competition to advance renewable energy technologies, a solar-powered glider with a mass of 850 kg, including the pilot, is launched from a height of 2000 m above sea level. It attains a forward speed of 350 km/h under optimal conditions. Due to air resistance and the design of the glider, it lands with a speed of 150 km/h. If there had been no air resistance, what would the glider's landing speed have been?