2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A child is driving a remote-control car at a steady velocity of 3.0 m/s along a straight line. The maximum deceleration of this car is about 1.0 m/s2. Calculate the shortest possible stopping distance if the remote control response time is 0.20 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.3 m
B
2.9 m
C
4.5 m
D
5.1 m