22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A container is filled with 1.8 moles of an ideal gas. How much work is done by the gas as it is heated from 10°C to 110°C while keeping the pressure constant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 J
B
1497 J
C
5582 J
D
More information is needed
E
5732 J
F
4235 J