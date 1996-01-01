8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Inside a vertical circular track shown in the diagram below, a marble with mass (m) rolls without friction. The track rotates about a vertical axis with a frequency (f). If the frequency (f) is 3.00 revolutions per second and the radius (r) is 20.0 cm, what is the angle θ?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
89°
B
82°
C
64°
D
7.9°