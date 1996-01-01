2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Kinematics Equations
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cheetah chasing a deer travels the distance between two poles 100 m away from each other within 10 s. Its speed, as it passes the second pole, is 15 m/s. What was the speed of the cheetah at the first pole assuming the cheetah has uniform acceleration?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5 m/s
B
10 m/s
C
15 m/s
D
20 m/s