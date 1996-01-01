The acceleration of a particle (initially at rest) in an accelerator is described by a x = (22m/s3)t for the first 0 s ≤ t ≤ 0.65 s. For the interval 0.65 s ≤ t ≤ 5.0 s, the acceleration of the particle is modeled by a x = 18.5 m/s2 - (2.2 m/s3)t. Determine the magnitude of a constant acceleration that gives the particle a speed of 35.76 m/s in the same duration as the accelerator. (Hint: how long does the accelerator take in speeding up the particle to 35.76 m/s?)