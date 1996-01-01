34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Diffraction
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a diffraction grating with line spacing large enough to allow the small-angle approximation (tanθ ≈ sin θ ≈ θ). Determine the fringe separation, Δy for the first bright fringe, on the screen that corresponds to a wavelength difference, Δλ in terms of d the line spacing, L the distance to the screen, and Δλ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(L/d)Δλ
B
(2L/d)Δλ
C
(L/2d)Δλ
D
(3L/2d)Δλ