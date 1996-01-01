8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two tiny spheres of mass 100 g are attached to two light sticks of length 75 cm, as shown in the figure. The system is mounted on a rotor. When the rotor turns at a constant angular velocity of 22 rpm, the spheres move along a horizontal circle. Find the tension in the stick attached to the rotor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.63 N
B
0.80 N
C
0.97 N
D
1.20 N