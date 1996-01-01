34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Single Slit Diffraction
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A satellite dish of diameter 2.50 m used in internet communication emits waves at 11.75 GHz. The dish is modeled like a circular aperture where the waves diffract. Suppose the dish radiates power at 3.0 kW; find the average wave intensity at 12 km.
A satellite dish of diameter 2.50 m used in internet communication emits waves at 11.75 GHz. The dish is modeled like a circular aperture where the waves diffract. Suppose the dish radiates power at 3.0 kW; find the average wave intensity at 12 km.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.043 W/m2
B
6.4 W/m2
C
3.2 W/m2
D
0.011 W/m2