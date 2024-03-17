9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 65.5-kg mountaineer begins at an altitude of 1140 m and ascends to a summit of 2650 m above sea level. Can the actual work done by the mountaineer exceed the minimum work required based on the change in gravitational potential energy?
