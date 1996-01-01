30. Induction and Inductance
LR Circuits
30. Induction and Inductance LR Circuits
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circuit consists of a resistor with resistance Ra and an inductor with inductance La connected in series to an ideal battery. Initially, the switch is open and no current flows through the circuit. At t=0, the circuit's switch abruptly closes. Determine the expression for the transient current as a function of time t in terms of Ra, La, and the steady-state current Is.
A circuit consists of a resistor with resistance Ra and an inductor with inductance La connected in series to an ideal battery. Initially, the switch is open and no current flows through the circuit. At t=0, the circuit's switch abruptly closes. Determine the expression for the transient current as a function of time t in terms of Ra, La, and the steady-state current Is.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I=Is(1-e-[La/Ra]t)
B
I=Is(1-e-[Ra/La]t)
C
I=Is(e-[Ra/La]t)
D
I=Is(e-[La/Ra]t)