27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student investigating how the current through a circuit depends on the polarity of a battery built the circuit shown below. Determine the amount of current that goes on each branch of the circuit.
A student investigating how the current through a circuit depends on the polarity of a battery built the circuit shown below. Determine the amount of current that goes on each branch of the circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Iupper branch = 0.671 A
Imiddle branch = 0.177 A
Ilower branch = 0.848 A
B
Iupper branch = 1.005 A
Imiddle branch = 0.266 A
Ilower branch = 1.270A
C
Iupper branch = 2.010 A
Imiddle branch = 0.531 A
Ilower branch = 2.541 A
D
Iupper branch = 2.680 A
Imiddle branch = 0.708 A
Ilower branch = 3.388 A