34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Monochromatic light of wavelength 678 nm falls on a narrow slit and then passes through a lens with a focal length of 70.0 cm. Determine the slit width if the distance between the first-order minima from the center of the screen is 7.55 mm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
62.9 μm
B
52.9 μm
C
51.9 μm
D
60.9 μm