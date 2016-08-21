1. Intro to Physics Units
Operations with Significant Figures
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
With a Vernier Caliper, you measure the length of a rectangular cardboard to be 17.32 cm. With a tape measure, you measure the width of this cardboard to be 12.0 cm. Determine the area of this cardboard using the appropriate number of significant figures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
207.84 cm2
B
208 cm2
C
207.8 cm2
D
207 cm2