29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Ampere's Law (Calculus)
29. Sources of Magnetic Field Ampere's Law (Calculus)
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the magnitude of the magnetic field at a distance z above an infinitely large horizontal plane. The current is flowing into the plane of the figure (positive y-direction). Hint: The linear current density Jw represents the current per unit width along the plane, measured in amperes per meter.
Determine the magnitude of the magnetic field at a distance z above an infinitely large horizontal plane. The current is flowing into the plane of the figure (positive y-direction). Hint: The linear current density Jw represents the current per unit width along the plane, measured in amperes per meter.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B= (z/2)μ0JW
B
B= (2/z)μ0JW
C
B= (1/2)μ0JW
D
B= μ0JW