A teacher is playing a 5.0 cm wavelength constant tone sound through a speaker. The sound wave passes through a 10 cm hole in the wall to the next room, where it is intercepted by a sound level meter placed at a distance of 3.0 m from the wall. The sound level meter is moved along a perpendicular line from I, the point that is aligned with the center of the hole, toward the ceiling. Determine the distances from I at which the wave intensity is zero.