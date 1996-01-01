2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Kinematics Equations
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In order to test the reliability of an old aircraft, it is desirable to achieve the speed of Mach 10. If aircraft is accelerated with the constant acceleration of 5g, then what would be the distance travelled by the aircraft in this period of acceleration? (Use 331 m/s for the speed of sound in cold air.)
In order to test the reliability of an old aircraft, it is desirable to achieve the speed of Mach 10. If aircraft is accelerated with the constant acceleration of 5g, then what would be the distance travelled by the aircraft in this period of acceleration? (Use 331 m/s for the speed of sound in cold air.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
111.7 km
B
130.2 km
C
150 km
D
160.9 km