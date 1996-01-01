2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Kinematics Equations
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A box sliding at a constant speed of 5.0 m/s on a frictionless surface enters a rough, concrete surface. When the box moves 3.0 meters on concrete, its speed drops to 4.0 m/s. Determine the magnitude of deceleration of the box on concrete.
A box sliding at a constant speed of 5.0 m/s on a frictionless surface enters a rough, concrete surface. When the box moves 3.0 meters on concrete, its speed drops to 4.0 m/s. Determine the magnitude of deceleration of the box on concrete.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.0 m/s2
B
1.5 m/s2
C
3.0 m/s2
D
9.0 m/s2