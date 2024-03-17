17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine a metal ball suspended by a string, swinging back and forth at a certain frequency (f). Now, if we were to place this entire setup in an elevator descending with an acceleration of 0.28g, what would be the new frequency (f') of the ball's oscillations?
Imagine a metal ball suspended by a string, swinging back and forth at a certain frequency (f). Now, if we were to place this entire setup in an elevator descending with an acceleration of 0.28g, what would be the new frequency (f') of the ball's oscillations?