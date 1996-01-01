34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Light rays are falling on a narrow slit.
(i) Without finding all the angles, determine the total number of dark fringes formed on a screen (total for both sides of the central bright spot). Consider slit width as 0.0578 mm and wavelength of light as 570 nm.
(ii) Calculate the angle for the dark fringe that will occur halfway from the central maximum.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I) 101 fringes, ii) 30o
B
I) 101 fringes, ii) 60o
C
I) 202 fringes, ii) 30o
D
I) 202 fringes, ii) 60o