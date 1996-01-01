24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric dipole is formed by two point charges of equal magnitude but opposite signs, ±q, separated by a distance s. The dipole is placed in a uniform electric field E at an angle θ with respect to the direction of the field. Determine an expression for the torque on the dipole in terms of dipole moment p and electric field E.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
p•E•sinθ
B
p•E
C
p•E•cosθ
D
p•E/2