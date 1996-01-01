9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 70 kg bobsledder wants to just make it to the top of a 10 m high hill. The track leading up to the hill is a straight path with a length of 50 m. What is the minimum speed the bobsledder needs at the beginning of the track to reach the top of the hill? Assume the track and hill are frictionless.
A 70 kg bobsledder wants to just make it to the top of a 10 m high hill. The track leading up to the hill is a straight path with a length of 50 m. What is the minimum speed the bobsledder needs at the beginning of the track to reach the top of the hill? Assume the track and hill are frictionless.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12.0 m/s
B
14.0 m/s
C
19.6 m/s
D
16.0 m/s