7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Stacked Blocks
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A skateboarder of mass 55 kg is riding on a level surface. The skateboard has a push force of 150 N and a coefficient of kinetic friction on the surface of 0.2. The skateboarder's legs become tired after 15 s and he coasts to a stop. Determine the distance covered by the skateboarder at the instant they finally stop. Consider the skateboarder starts from rest.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
33.8 m
B
86.3 m
C
120.1 m
D
107.8 m