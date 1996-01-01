9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.5-kg object subject to the position-dependent force shown in the figure below moves in a straight line on a horizontal frictionless plane. At the position x = 0 m, the velocity of the object is -4.0 m/s. Determine the position where the object reverses its direction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = -1 m
B
x = -2 m
C
x = -3 m
D
x = -4 m