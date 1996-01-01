17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A simple pendulum has a length of 1.35 m. The pendulum is displaced to one side by 5.60° and allowed to oscillate. Determine the time taken from the time it is launched to the time its acceleration is zero.
A simple pendulum has a length of 1.35 m. The pendulum is displaced to one side by 5.60° and allowed to oscillate. Determine the time taken from the time it is launched to the time its acceleration is zero.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.75 s
B
2.33 s
C
1.17 s
D
0.583 s
E
0.291 s