A 632 kg satellite, at a height of 325 km above the surface, moves at 85.6 m/s vertically down towards Mars. After some time, it hits the surface and rests after penetrating 5.65 m beneath the surface. Ignoring air resistance, calculate the work done by the Martian soil that made the satellite stop.

[Hint: The radius of Mars is 3390 km. The mass of Mars is 6.39 x 1023 kg. And the gravitational acceleration on Mars is 3.72 m/s2.]