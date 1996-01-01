30. Induction and Inductance
LR Circuits
30. Induction and Inductance LR Circuits
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circuit consists of a 24 V ideal battery connected in series with a 105 Ω resistor and a 0.30 H inductor. The switch in the circuit has been open for an extended period of time. At t=0 s, the switch is closed. Calculate the steady-state current established in the circuit.
A circuit consists of a 24 V ideal battery connected in series with a 105 Ω resistor and a 0.30 H inductor. The switch in the circuit has been open for an extended period of time. At t=0 s, the switch is closed. Calculate the steady-state current established in the circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 A
B
230 mA
C
690 mA
D
800 mA