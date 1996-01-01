9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.75 kg block is attached to a horizontal spring with a spring constant of 400 N/m. The block is pulled towards the right by 8 cm from its equilibrium position and then released. What is the maximum speed of oscillation of the block? Consider the motion in the right direction to be positive. Assume the surface is frictionless.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-1.85 m/s
B
1.85 m/s
C
3.41 m/s
D
-3.41 m/s