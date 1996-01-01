2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ball with a mass of 200. g is thrown vertically downward off a cliff with a height of 50.0 m at a speed of 15.0 m/s. Ignoring air resistance, what is the speed of the ball at the time of landing on the ground? Take upward as positive.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-15.0 m/s
B
-27.5 m/s
C
-34.7 m/s
D
-12.5 m/s