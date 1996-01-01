8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A plane flies in a completely horizontal circle at a constant speed of 300 km/h. Calculate the diameter of the circle if the plane's radial acceleration is equal to twice the gravitational acceleration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
41 m
B
708 m
C
1634 m
D
8155 m