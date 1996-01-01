2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Kinematics Equations
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a motorcycle race, a biker surprised by a cat applies the brakes, producing a negative acceleration of 4m/s2. If the biker was riding at an initial speed of 126 km/h (35 m/s). Calculate the distance covered by the biker before going to a complete stop.
In a motorcycle race, a biker surprised by a cat applies the brakes, producing a negative acceleration of 4m/s2. If the biker was riding at an initial speed of 126 km/h (35 m/s). Calculate the distance covered by the biker before going to a complete stop.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
306.2 m
B
310.5 m
C
150.7 m
D
153.1 m