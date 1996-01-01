9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
In demonstrating how water can rotate a shaft, water from an 11.0 m high tank (above the shaft) is directed to the turbines of a shaft. Determine the change in gravitational potential energy for 5.0 kg of water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
539 J
B
- 539 J
C
55 J
D
- 55 J