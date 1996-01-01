20. Heat and Temperature
20. Heat and Temperature Temperature
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The absolute zero is the temperature at which all particles move/vibrate at the least speed possible. Absolute temperature scales include the Kelvin scale and the Rankine scale. Determine the boiling point of water on the Rankine scale.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
491.7 °R
B
373.15 °R
C
212.0 °R
D
671.7 °R
E
247.7 °R