7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Stacked Blocks
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cart moving on a level surface with a speed of 10 m/s is carrying a bag of mass 20 kg. The coefficients of friction between the bag and the cart are μₛ = 0.35 and μₖ = 0.22. The speed of the cart goes on decreasing and ultimately it stops. Determine the minimum distance that the cart can cover before stopping with the bag not moving from its position.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10.6 m
B
14.6 m
C
3.43 m
D
13.43 m