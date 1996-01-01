22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If 0.0130 moles of neon are heated under conditions of constant volume and constant pressure from 17.0C to 80.0°C, the heat required is different. i) Why are the two values different? ii) Which process requires more heat? ii) How does this process use the extra heat?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) mass if lost to surroundings ii) Constant pressure iii) One process has a greater change in internal energy.
B
i) Heat capacities are different ii) Constant pressure iii) The heat is used to do work
C
i) Heat capacities are different ii) Constant pressure iii) One process has a greater change in internal energy.
D
i) Heat capacities are different ii) Constant volume iii) The heat is used to do work
E
i) Heat capacities are different ii) Constant volume iii) One process has a greater change in internal energy.
F
i) mass if lost to surroundings ii) Constant volume iii) One process has a greater change in internal energy.