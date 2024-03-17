8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Intro
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Martian moon ''Phobos'' orbits Mars in an ellipse, as shown in the figure. At the periapsis (the closest distance from Mars), it moves at 2138 m/s. Utilizing the law of conservation of energy, calculate its speed at point O.
[Take the mass of Mars as 6.4 x 1023 kg]
