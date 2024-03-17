8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a marker is placed 12.0 cm from the axis of a spinning platform whose speed can be varied. Determine the static friction coefficient between the marker and the spinning platform. Assume that when the platform's speed increases, the marker remains stationary until it reaches 39.0 rpm, at which point it slides off.
