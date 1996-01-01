An argon-ion laser of wavelength 514 nm is used with a Michelson interferometer. In one arm, the laser light passes through a cubic glass chamber with a side of 3.0 cm. The glass chamber in the interferometer is initially evacuated. A bright fringe is located at the reference line. The gas chamber is then filled with nitrogen gas at atmospheric pressure. Determine the number of fringes that you will count while moving past the reference line when the glass chamber is filled with nitrogen. The refractive index of nitrogen at standard atmospheric conditions is 1.00029.