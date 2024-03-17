17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
An inventor makes a device consisting of a speaker hanging freely from the ceiling by a string. The speaker if set swinging, plays a drumbeat each time it reaches the maximum distance from the equilibrium. Given that the speaker plays 120 bpm (beats per minute) after it is set swinging, what is the length of the string?
