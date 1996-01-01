2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rally car driver is performing a drill. Find the uniform acceleration of the car that will speed it up from 0 mph to 30 mph within 5 s. Give your answer in SI units.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.00 m/s2
B
13.4 m/s2
C
161 m/s2
D
2.68 m/s2