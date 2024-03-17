8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
An insect crawls outward from the center of a spinning record player, which turns at 66 rpm. Given a 0.45 static friction coefficient between the insect and the record player, how far does the insect move before slipping? How does an insect behave after moving farther out?
