9. Work & Energy
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The force applied to an object moving in the horizontal direction varies with the position, as shown in the figure below. Calculate the work done on the object i) between 0 cm and 2.5 cm, ii) between 2.5 cm and 10 cm, and iii) between 10 cm and 15 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0 J; ii) 0.3 J; iii) -0.3 J
B
i) 0.05 J; ii) 0.26 J; iii) 0.13 J
C
i) 0 J; ii) 3 J; iii) -3 J
D
i) 5 J; ii) 26 J; iii) 15 J